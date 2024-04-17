WATCH: Musicians receive £3,000 bursaries from Belfast City Council

RECIPIENTS of Belfast City Council’s Gradam Ceoil bursary scheme perform for Lord Mayor Councillor Ryan Murphy at a reception in City Hall.

Traditional musicians Cian McGrory, Peter McKenna and Miadhachlughain O’Donnell have each received a £3,000 bursary, along with mentoring and marketing support, and will perform at the Gradam Ceoil TG4 Awards in Limerick on Sunday, 5 May.

The bursary scheme was created by Belfast City Council, together with TG4 and the Duncairn Centre for Arts, to support and enhance traditional music in the city as part of Belfast’s UNESCO City of Music designation.