WATCH: Now’s your chance to nominate for Aisling Education Award

WITH just days to go before Aisling nominations end, the manager of the Kennedy Centre, John Jones, has urged readers to nominate educational establishments and school projects to be shortlisted for this year’s Education Award.

The Kennedy Centre is once more sponsoring the Aisling Education Award and John said the shopping centre is proud of its three decade association with the Aisling Awards.

On November 25 in the Europa Hotel, the Aisling Awards will recognise the brightest and the best in the local community across many fields of endeavour including Arts, Sport, Business, Community, And Gaeilge and the Environment.

“We’ve been associated with the Aisling Awards since its inception,” John said.

“It’s massive for us to be involved in the annual gala. At the Kennedy Centre we view ourselves as an integral part of the community and it’s important for us to be involved with the Aisling Awards which shine a light on our often unsung heroes.

“West Belfast and the rest of Belfast is blessed with some fantastic schools and we want everyone to get involved and start nominating. We’ve had some great winners in the past and I’ve no doubt that will be story this year as well.”

Last year’s winners of the Education Award were Blessed Trinity College on the Antrim Road.

Principal Jim McKeever was at Kennedy Centre this week for the launch of the Aisling Education Award.

He urged other schools to get involved.

“It meant an awful lot for the school, from the whole nomination process through to the judging. The award was an affirmation for everyone in the whole school community – the staff, the wider school community and the pupils – and there was a great buzz throughout the whole school.”

You can nominate here.