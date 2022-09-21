WATCH: Lucky escape for woman as PSNI vehicle crashes into Lisburn shop

A PSNI vehicle has crashed through the front of a busy shop on Longstone Street, Lisburn this morning.

Footage circulating on social media shows how the car narrowly misses a customer who had entered the store only seconds before.

The vehicle mounted the pavement, knocking over a bollard before crashing through the front of the shop.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Shortly after 11.35am today, Wednesday 21st September, a police vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision on Longstone Street, Lisburn.

"The driver of the police vehicle was responding to an emergency when they had to take evasive action to avoid a collision with a vehicle driven by a member of the public.

"Damage was caused to commercial premises and there has been a report of one person receiving minor injuries.

"Enquiries are underway to establish what occurred and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 635 of 21/09/2022."

A SPAR spokesperson said: "SPAR Garvey is currently closed and will reopen when it is safe to do so. The safety of our shoppers and staff is our priority and all were safely vacated from the store via an emergency exit.”