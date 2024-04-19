WATCH: Regal Furniture set for a busy summer

REGAL Furniture warehouse have been at the heart of the community in West Belfast for over 45 years, providing furniture and reupholstering services for homes, hospitality and the caravan industry.

In addition to these services, their showroom at Hannahstown Industrial Estate is full to the brim with sofas, chairs, tables and dining sets on display. With a wide range of items, all of their furniture is made to order and can be made to fit different sized spaces.

With the summer season approaching, Regal Furniture’s caravan upholstery service is in full swing and set to be very popular with customers. Regal Furniture offer a unique service – customers can send pictures of their caravan seating for an estimate, with a large range of fabrics to choose from. To view their range of stock, visit their showroom or check out their Facebook page ‘Furniture warehouse’.

Regal Furniture, Unit 16, Hannahstown Industrial Estate Belfast BT17 0LT • Tel: 028 9060 5759 Open Monday-Friday, 10.30am-4.30pm