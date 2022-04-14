WATCH: Police renew appeal on North Belfast robberies

CCTV: The suspect involved in the North Belfast robberies earlier this year

POLICE have issued a renewed appeal following a spate of armed robberies in North Belfast earlier this year.

The incidents took place in two separate shops on the Cavehill Road on January 30 and February 9, and then in an Antrim Road shop on February 20.

They took place over a three week period and each involved a male suspect who threatened staff with a knife before demanding money from the till and fleeing.

CCTV footage of the suspect was shown on Monday night's BBC Crime NI show on BBC One.

Police have provided a description of the suspect in each of the cases.

He is described as a male, stocky build, wearing green hooded jacket (possibly Lyle and Scott) in two of the robberies and a blue Under Armour hooded jacket in the other.

If you have any information, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers. Any details provided will be recorded 100 per cent anonymously before being shared with detectives on each case. The number to call is 0800 555 111.