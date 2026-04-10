LOCATED on the Glen Road at the foot of the Belfast Hills, the Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre comprises a museum, restaurant, bar, lounge and an all new multi-purpose function and events space.

A new state-of-the-art museum tells the story of 200 years of Irish republicanism while showcasing a spectacular collection of artefacts and memorabilia as curated by the Roddy McCorley Society over the past 40 years.

Recently, a brand new collection of artefacts have been added thanks to the generosity of the Pat O'Hagan collection. Items included come from O'Donovan Rossa's funeral, through to the Spanish Civil War, as well as the Suffragette movement and from the Thomas Ashe and Terence McSweeney hunger-strikes.

The Roddy's has also become a key venue for promoting community arts in West Belfast. Thanks to a major refurbishment, the 'Big Hall' as it's known at the Roddy's is the ideal place to host theatre and drama.

A key venue during Féile an Phobail, the Roddy's has also worked with numerous theatre companies over the years including Brassneck Theatre Company.

From a social drink and a game of pool to its beautiful restaurant and functions rooms, the Roddy's has everything and much more.

Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre

Moyard House

203 Glen Road

Belfast

BT11 8BU

Tel: 02890 300480

Email: info@roddymccorley.com

Website: https://roddymccorley.com/