PIC OF THE DAY: Terry welcomes Una into the 100 club

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KASHMIR Road man Terry Sharpe, who's 105 years old, congratulates Springfield Road woman Una McCann on her 100th birthday at Clonard Monastery on Tuesday. This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.

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