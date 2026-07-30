Rev Jack Lamb conducts a Poetic Tour of Friar’s Bush Graveyard (Stranmillis Road) as part of Féile an Phobail. This ancient graveyard is the evocative setting for three voices sharing poetry of death, burial and remembrance. The story of this place is told through a diverse selection of verse, including works about the graveyard and those buried there. The tour is described as an emotional journey into our mortality.