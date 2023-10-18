WATCH: Views, dining and accommodation at Standing Stones

STANDING Stones Lodge, located at the beginning of the Divis and Black Mountain walking trails, offers unparalleled access to the beauty of the Belfast Hills.

The main guest house features six exquisite en-suite rooms but there are also 16 en-suite lodges located just beside the main building which can accommodate families of all sizes. Bedrooms are also available for guests who require disabled access and are fitted with en-suite wet rooms.

Depending on your room you could find yourself looking out over the majesty of Lough Neagh, the distant Mournes, Belfast City and Black Mountain. On a clear day views of Slemish can also be seen.

Outside the main lodge there are also glamping pods and small cabins, one of which can sleep seven and is perfect place for any hen do. Each pod is soundly built and extremely snug making it the perfect place to stay on the mountain. Beside the pods there are also two hot tubs for guests to make use of and which are also insulated from the elements making it the perfect spot for a relaxing party with friends.

Guests can avail of free on-site parking and from the lodge the Divis and Black Mountain trails are easily accessible making it a perfect place to retreat to after a blast of fresh air up the mountain.

For travellers in motorhomes or caravans you can make use of the available camping space beside the lodge for £30 per night with ports from which to charge appliances and also free WiFi.

If your walk has made you hungry, you can head to the Standing Stones Lodge’s restaurant located inside the main lodge. A range of excellent food is available from hearty frys (veggie options included) to a full lunch and dinner menu serving up dishes such as seafood chowder, sizzling steaks, pies of the day, burgers and much more. For the full menu information please check out the website.

If you fancying some spooky entertainment this Halloween come along to the Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday 28 October which offers an overnight stay for two people, a two course set menu with live music from Alanna Flynn and a DJ from only £165.

Steak nights are held each Thursday, offering guests mouth-watering sizzling steaks with all the trimmings and a couple of glasses of wine for just £50 per couple.

Ahead of the festive season the lodge will also be hosting Christmas entertainment each Saturday in December including a dinner with two courses plus a complementary drink on arrival with live entertainment for just £30 per person.

There is also the Dine and Stay package which offers the same with the opportunity to stay in the lodge or one of the glamping pods for £180 with discounted use of the hot tub available.

Standing Stones Lodge offers unforgettable food and accommodation located in the midst of an area of outstanding beauty. With nature and good food at your back door, Standing Stones is the place to go.