WATCH: Workforce Training Services provide a road to employment

WORKFORCE Training Services have been operating since 1978, training young people and providing employment support across Belfast.

The company currently have around 300 young people in training and 170 people taking their apprenticeship in a variety of trades and vocations across their five training centres including Barbering, Business Administration, Catering, Hairdressing, Health and Social Care, Joinery, Painting and Decorating and roles in the motor industry.

Workforce have developed a successful partnership with Charles Hurst and since 2015 a total of 89 Workforce trainees have managed to secure full-time employment with Charles Hurst in a variety of roles including technicians, and roles with vehicle parts, and in the office and service departments. At the moment 52 young people from Workforce are currently employed by Charles Hurst and make up a mixture of Level 3 apprentices and trainees.

Young people who come through Workforce to join Charles Hurst can go on to receive an attractive wage for a fully qualified technician who has earned their apprenticeship. There is also a rewards scheme for those taking their apprenticeship including monetary vouchers, having your driving theory test paid for, driving lessons and tools for work.

Paul Boyle, General Manager of Workforce Training Services said: “At Workforce we are passionate about skills and the highest quality training. We firmly believe that better skills, lead to better jobs and, ultimately, better lives for our young people. So, initially for our young people, it may be about getting training and skills to get a job. However, that should not be the end of the story. Gone are the days when you have a job for life. Lifelong learning and upskilling are key to helping you get a better job when you are in a job.

“Our partnership with Charles Hurst has been very successful in training up young people, and teaching them the skills to be able to enter the workplace confidently. Two of the 89 trainees who completed their apprenticeship and secured employment with Charles Hurst have recently been promoted to Management and Supervisory roles in Kia and Renault.

“Many of the jobs our young people have got through Charles Hurst have been as vehicle technicians, but a number of trainees have been employed as Vehicle Parts Advisors while others have got jobs in office administration.

“In addition to the 89 Workforce trainees already employed, there are currently a further 52 young people working in Charles Hurst, which includes a range of Level 2 & 3 apprentices and Skills for Life & Work trainees.”