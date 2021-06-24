West Belfast actor Terry Keeley treads the boards in Mojo Mickybo

BEHIND THE FOOTLIGHTS: Terry Keeley and Michael Condron bring the Owen McCafferty piece to life

WEST Belfast actor Terry Keeley is set to tread the boards in an upcoming production of the critically-acclaimed Mojo Mickybo by Belfast playwright, Owen McCafferty.

Mojo Mickybo shows the friendship between two boys growing up in Belfast – a friendship that at first is immune to the sectarian violence taking place around them, but which nonetheless is ultimately destroyed by it.

This is pure, undiluted storytelling in Bruiser Theatre Company’s trademark dynamic physical style. Fast-paced, darkly funny and action-packed. The show is brought to life by Michael Condron and Terry Keeley, who seamlessly slip in and out of multiple roles and imaginary worlds.

Mojo Mickybo unsentimentally portrays a kind of innocence betrayed by communal hatred, showing the harsh absurdity of sectarianism. Our young heroes, Mojo and Mickybo, represent the division of a benighted country that has spent a century at war with itself.

A little look at Mojo Mickybo - Playing online 24-26th June. Tickets available now: https://t.co/Rw0fTS4728 pic.twitter.com/sberIgAl7n — Bruiser NI (@BruiserNI) June 11, 2021

Bruiser Theatre Company are renowned for their fast-paced, energetic, and engaging performances. Their production of the slapstick comedy The 39 Steps attracted five-star reviews and sell-out shows, with reviewers calling it “extraordinary”. Under the meticulous direction of Lisa May, Mojo Mickybo is a success in the making.

Despite venues remaining closed due to the ongoing pandemic, Bruiser are keeping theatre alive and accessible by releasing the production online. A local production of a local play on an international stage – a showcase of both local talent and our complex history to a global audience.

Mojo Mickybo is supported by Arts Council of Northern Ireland National Lottery Fund. Caoileann Curry-Thompson, Arts Development Officer for Drama and Dance, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is proud to support Bruiser Theatre Company thanks to The National Lottery players.

“This latest production tells a powerful story and demonstrates the value of the arts in shining a light on and opening discussion around difficult subjects, boasting Bruiser’s trademark physical and dynamic performance style.

“Owen McCafferty is one of NI’s most accomplished playwrights who’s work really makes the people, language, stories and experiences of this place burst to life and sing on stage and I would encourage everyone to get online and enjoy this terrific production.”

We've loved having @bruiserNI back in the Lyric! You can stream their dynamic production of Mojo Mickybo online later this month: https://t.co/O6L36UnISs pic.twitter.com/kRTgfiG38T — Lyric Theatre Belfast (@LyricBelfast) June 8, 2021

Bruiser’s Artistic Director, Lisa May added: “We at Bruiser are very excited to be producing Mojo Mickybo and streaming theatre for a global audience. It flies at breakneck speed, is witty, darkly funny and searingly honest; perfect to explore in Bruiser’s bold physical style.

“To me, it feels like Owen McCafferty’s love letter to Belfast, warts and all, and shows how sectarian anger is so deeply buried into the psyche of those who have grown up during the troubles; it is passed on to generation after generation.

“Nostalgic yet damning, hilarious yet heart-breaking; Mojo Mickybo is sadly all too relevant for today’s audience, not just in Northern Ireland but around the world.”

Performances run online at 7pm each evening from 24 to 26 June and tickets can be purchased from Eventbrite.