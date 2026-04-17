THE West Belfast Partnership Board has reached a major milestone in its journey towards sustainability through the completion of a comprehensive programme of energy efficiency upgrades and a new green electricity partnership.

Supported by the Big Lottery’s Sustainable Communities Fund and the Aughrim Landfill Programme, the organisation has implemented a series of transformative improvements across its offices in the west of the city, including cavity wall and loft insulation, LED lighting upgrades, and new Solar PV systems with battery storage. These investments will deliver long-term reductions in energy use, operating costs, and carbon emissions.

In a further step toward net zero, the Partnership Board has signed a groundbreaking agreement with 3T Power, Belfast’s newest wind energy provider, to supply 100 per cent renewable electricity to all of its facilities. Electricity generated by 3T Power’s Ballyutoag wind farm in the Belfast Hills will now power Partnership Board buildings exclusively with clean, locally sourced energy.

This initiative will not only help cut the organisation’s carbon footprint but also support local green jobs and contribute to the region’s growing clean energy economy.

The West Belfast Partnership Board headquarters on the Falls Road, known as Teach Chluain Ard, is home to a number of other businesses, including Andersonstown News.

Joe Duffy, Strategic Development Co-ordinator for West Belfast Partnership Board, said: “This investment marks a defining moment for our organisation and our community. By upgrading our buildings and committing fully to renewable power, we’re reducing our environmental impact while supporting the local green economy.

The solar panels on Teach Chluain Ard on the Falls Road

"We hope our example will inspire others across Belfast to take similar action — because building a sustainable future is something we all share responsibility for.”

The announcement aligns directly with Belfast’s Local Area Energy Plan, developed under the Belfast Net Zero Delivery Group, which charts the pathway to achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050.,

Terry Quinn, Strategic lead for Health and Wellbeing at West Belfast Partnership Board, added: “In an era of rising energy prices, climate uncertainty, and increasing pressure to decarbonise, the West Belfast Partnership Board’s leadership demonstrates how local organisations can make practical, impactful contributions toward a greener, more resilient Belfast”.