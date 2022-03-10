Two West Belfast start-ups expanding into the Republic

WEST Belfast based start-ups Kitchen Design House and Necto Search and Selection are investing over £800,000 collectively to grow their exports in the South of Ireland, with the support of Invest NI.



Based at the Innovation Factory on the Springfield Road, the company investments will also see the creation of 10 jobs.



Welcoming the investments, Susan O’Kane, Invest NI’s Eastern Regional Manager, said: “It was a pleasure to meet with Kitchen Design House and Necto Search and Selection today to hear about how their investments combined with our support are enabling them to expand their businesses.



“These export driven start-ups were both established in 2020 and our Eastern regional team has been working closely with each business ever since. We’ve provided tailored advice and financial support towards marketing activities and job creation to help them increase capacity and grow exports.”



Combined, the companies will create 10 jobs which will contribute over £290,000 in additional annual salaries to the local economy.

Susan added: “Investments from local businesses are key to our economic growth, and are a clear focal point of The Department for the Economy’s 10X Economic Vision. I look forward to seeing how these businesses flourish.”



Invest NI has offered £71,800 of support towards the jobs and marketing activities.



Kitchen Design House specialises in kitchen design, manufacture, and installation. Speaking about its investment, Owner Karen Connolly, said: “We’ve quickly built a strong customer base in Northern Ireland and we’re now in a position to extend our reach into Republic of Ireland, particularly in the housing development and home improvement markets.

"Alongside investing in new machinery to streamline efficiencies, Invest NI is helping us build our brand in new markets and create seven designer, fitter and factory roles. All of this will give us the confidence to make the most of the opportunities right now in the Republic of Ireland and look towards more opportunities further afield.”



Necto Search and Selection is growing its recruitment consultancy in new markets, starting with the South of Ireland.

Paddy McDade, Founder and Director, said: “We’ve experienced an increase in demand in the Republic of Ireland market for our professional recruitment services across the building, civil engineering and internal fit-out sectors.

"To help us focus on this demand, Invest NI is supporting us to create three recruitment consultant roles and has offered marketing support to boost our brand visibility in Republic of Ireland, and help us realise our future plans to explore GB and European markets.”



This support is part funded by the Department for the Economy Economic Recovery Action Plan.