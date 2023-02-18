Speedy local response to Turkey/Syria relief call

AID: Mary Hunter (L) and Zerrin Onbasi with some of the supplies raised for victims of the earthquake

WEST BELFAST has stepped up its response to the devastating earthquake which rocked Turkey and Syria, where the number of deaths is now approaching 35,000.

A variety of organisations and individuals have set to work helping distribute aid to people in need with items such as health and hygiene products as well as warm clothing and sleeping bags being donated at short notice by those who want to help.

Zerrin Onbasi has lived in Belfast for 20 years but is originally from Burdur in South-Western Turkey. Zerrin teamed up with Mary Hunter at the Maureen Sheehan Centre to organise emergency aid as fast as possible. The aid raised will be driven to Dublin where it will be handed over to the Red Cross for distribution.

Zerrin said: “My family are from Burdur and thankfully they have not been directly affected but when something like this happens it affects everyone in the country. I felt we had to do something to help in whatever way we can.”

Mary Hunter of the H.E.A.R.T. Project at the Maureen Sheehan Centre said: “We put the notice up a relatively short notice but already people have come in with loads of donations. We’re really grateful for what people have donated.”

Paul Doherty of Foodstock has also been organising aid for those affected by the deadly earthquake. The foodbank has quickly put together aid which Paul said would be going out as soon as the van was full – in a similar fashion to how the organisation quickly raised aid for Ukraine.

FOODSTOCK: Paul Doherty with aid raised for Turkey and Syria

Paul said: “We saw immediately that the people of West Belfast wanted to respond to this and we have set up a collection point at our centre which is collecting specific items which we hope to have on the road very soon. When we put out word that we were collecting to aid Ukraine we put the appeal out on Monday and the next Monday we were on the road to deliver the aid."

Our Syria/Turkey appeal before the Cliftonville game tonight raised £532.47



Thanks to everyone who stopped & showed solidarity with people impacted by this devastating earthquake.



C'ville are more than just a club, they are an incredible community always looking out for others pic.twitter.com/Cawta2phFJ — Paul Doherty (@PaulDoherty___) February 14, 2023

“People in West Belfast have been deeply moved by this tragedy which has now surpassed 17,000 casualties. People have lost everything over there and they are also experiencing extremely cold weather. We have teamed up with a number of NGOs who are going to help us make sure the aid gets there. Different charities have been asked to donate certain things and we have been asked to donate things such as tinned foods, toiletries, hygiene products, nappies, sleeping bags and hats and gloves.

We’ve launched an urgent appeal to support people whose lives have been devastated by earthquakes in Syria & Turkey. @Foodstock__ will be accepting online donations & specific items which will be transported via lorry from Belfast. Please help if you can#TurkeySyriaEarthquake pic.twitter.com/PGraymzBgO — Paul Doherty (@PaulDoherty___) February 9, 2023

“Already items are coming in very fast and the people of West Belfast need to be commended because a lot of people out there are really struggling at the moment and don’t have a lot themselves. We’re helping to support around 400 families at the moment and many have come in and donated what they can. We want to be able to get this aid out as soon as we can for the people of Syria and Turkey.”