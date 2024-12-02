Charities come together to deliver hope in the New Year

WALK OF HOPE: A recent meeting of organisers behind the event

WEST Belfast suicide prevention charity West Wellbeing and charity Foodstock have teamed up to organise walk of hope to take place next year.

'Out of the Darkness – A Walk of Hope' will take place on Sunday 6th April 2025.

West Wellbeing, based in the Dairy Farm, focuses on suicide prevention and providing compassionate mental health care to those in distress, while Foodstock in Andersonstown addresses poverty by providing essentials to low-income families and individuals in need.

Together, they seek to shine a light on the inter-connectedness of mental health and economic hardship, fostering a sense of community resilience and support.

The local 50 to 50 Community Walk and Talk Group are also helping to organise the walk.

Paul Doherty, from Foodstock explained: "We aim to deliver a powerful event to raise awareness about the critical issues of mental health, suicide prevention, and poverty affecting West Belfast.

"This collaboration unites both charities’ missions to bring essential support and hope to individuals and families facing hardship.

"All funds raised from our Walk of Hope will be dedicated to sustaining and expanding the vital services each charity provides in West Belfast.

"For West Wellbeing, donations will help increase access to mental health counselling, crisis intervention, and suicide prevention resources, ensuring no one feels alone in their darkest moments.

"For Foodstock, contributions will go towards food and essential supplies for families struggling with poverty, allowing them to meet their basic needs and live with dignity.

"Every penny raised will stay in West Belfast. Keeping these resources within the West Belfast community ensures that support remains local, accessible, and responsive to the unique needs of the area.

"This event is more than a fundraiser; it’s a statement of unity, compassion, and hope for the future for our community. The Walk of Hope embodies a deep commitment to uplift and empower the people of West Belfast, and they are incredibly grateful to everyone who participates and supports the cause.

"Each step taken is a step toward building a community where no one faces mental health struggles or economic hardship alone."