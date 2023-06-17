West Wellbeing windfall will help service upgrade

A SUICIDE prevention charity in West Belfast has been been awarded £25,000 to help transform their community space.

West Wellbeing Suicide Prevention based at the Dairy Farm have been awarded the money to enable the transformation of their community space into a safe place where people can come together.

The Asda Foundation gifted the money to 31 different community groups across the UK including West Wellbeing as part of their Spaces and Places grant application.

Sharon McBratney, Community Champion at Asda Westwood based at the Kennedy Centre surprised West Wellbeing with a cheque that will help deliver a range of services including art therapy and counselling to support adults, children and families affected by or experiencing poor mental health.

The grants awarded by the Asda Foundation can be used for renovations, repairs or transforming outdoor spaces, with projects ranging from upgrading a community kitchen and café, to roof repairs, to refurbishing a whole community building to improve accessibility. Projects also include creating an outdoor nature and sensory trail.

The funding will enable West Wellbeing Suicide Prevention to increase its number of counselling and therapy rooms, helping to double its capacity, meet increased demand for services and secure the long-term sustainability for their services.

Desy Jones, Director of Care Services at West Wellbeing Suicide Prevention, said: “It’s blown me away. It’s not often I’m stuck for words but I am. I’m always humbled when people do anything to support the charity, we never take it for granted.

“We’re going to use the Asda Foundation funding to expand up and put another floor on our premises so that we can double the capacity of the service we provide for the community.”

Sharon McBratney, Community Champion at Asda said: “The Investing in Spaces and Places grant is for grassroots community groups and charities, and it is to help them develop their spaces and create safe spaces for their users.

“West Wellbeing were chosen because of the fantastic work that they do in helping families and children who have been affected by suicide and getting that awareness out there.”