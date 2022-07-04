Whiterock Children's Centre unveil new build plans

THE Whiterock Children's Centre has unveiled plans for a major new community support hub.

Founded in 1988, the centre provides childcare and family support services for people in the Upper Springfield area and beyond.

Based on the Whiterock Road, the organisation has rapidly expanded its services in recent years and has outgrown its current facilities.

On Monday, the Children's Centre displayed drawings of its plans for a new building, which forms part of its overall strategy for 2021-2024.

"We know where our strengths are and we've become very good at what we do," Whiterock Children's Centre Director, Deirdre Walsh, said.

"Our biggest obstacle is this site. We're based in the building you're in now.

"This site has been purchased for housing and with any new housing development the need for community around it makes for a more prosperous and safe community. Obviously that is what we can provide, but unfortunately our building has come to the end of its life. It has served us well, but it is no longer fit for purpose.

"We are lobbying very hard for the funding, we've got plans for the new building, and an economic appraisal which puts forward a strong case, and the developers will donate the land in front of the building for the new centre."

Deirdre Walsh

Speaking at the launch of the plans, Belfast's Mayor, Cllr Tina Black, said: "Whiterock Children's Centre, for over 30 years, has provided support to families in this area, ensuring a focus on core social, emotional, physical and educational needs. But more than that, this centre has provided an honest, empathetic home for families – a home away from home, a home when you don't have a home. The diversity of services is just unbelievable."

She concluded: "The times faced by community providers are so challenging. The costs are rising, the buildings and facilities must be future-proofed. It's just time you're into this (new building) now. The demand is growing, your needs are going, and the facility needs to be fit-for-purpose."