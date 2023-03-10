Woman airlifted to hospital after Cavehill rescue

RESCUE: The scene on Cave Hill on Thursday morning

A WOMAN was taken to hospital after being rescued on Cave Hill.

The injured woman was reported unconscious shortly after 10am on Thursday morning with PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) in attendance.

She was airlifted to hospital by the Air Ambulance.

A NIAS spokesperson said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 10:04 on Thursday, March 9, 2023 following reports of an incident in the Cave Hill area in Belfast.

"NIAS despatched one ambulance, one Rapid Response Paramedic, two Hazardous Area Response Teams and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board to the scene of the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Air Ambulance."

One fire appliance from Glengormley Fire Station along with a Specialist Rescue Teams attended the incident with firefighters rescuing the female using a stretcher and man handling techniques.

A PSNI spokesperson added: "Police received a report of an injured and unconscious woman who had been on Cavehill just after 10.15am.

"Officers attended to assist colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"The woman has been taken to hospital for treatment and police are making enquiries."