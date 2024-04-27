St Gerard's pupils celebrate 'Exploring Cultures Week' with India the focus

PUPILS at St Gerard's School on the Blacks Road have been celebrating Indian culture this week as part of week-long learning experience.

'Exploring Cultures Week' at the school is an annual tradition at the school when children of all ages get involved in a range of activities.

The culture highlighted this year was Indian, with the children learning about music and dance, society and food.

Teacher Julian Morgan explained: "Our society is becoming increasingly diverse and multicultural.

"St Gerard's is an inclusive school and we believe that it is important that we celebrate cultural diversity, so that we can prepare our pupils to thrive in our modern world and embrace those who are different from them.

"We chose India to celebrate during our 'Exploring Cultures Week' this year because India is such a vibrant country, known for its own diversity and famous for different traditions, cultures and festivals.

"Celebrating India in school through various fun activities helps our pupils really understand how wonderful India is."