Cliftonville Golf Club to launch book to mark 100th anniversary

NEW BOOK: 'A Brief History of Cliftonville Club' by Hugh Daly

CLIFTONVILLE Golf Club in North Belfast are to mark their 100th anniversary with the launch of a new book.

'A Brief History of Cliftonville Club' has been written by Hugh Daly, Captain and Honorary Secretary.

Situated in the shadow of Cavehill, Cliftonville Golf Club was founded in 1911 and is one of Belfast city’s oldest clubs.

The origins of the club actually started in an area called 'Monkeystown' which is now part of Ballysillan playing fields between the Oldpark Road and Ballysillan Road. It moved to its current site on the Westland Road in May 1924.

"From humble origins in Monkeystown to its current location on the Westland Road, this book chronicles the many people and events that have shaped the club's identity," explained Hugh.

"Whether you're a seasoned member or a curious local historian, this book will help you explore the rich history of one of North Belfast's most cherished golfing institutions."

The book launch will take place on Thursday, May 9 at 7:30pm in the golf clubhouse.

There will be a short presentation on the early history of the club followed by the launch of the book. It will be available to purchase for £15.

Light refreshments will also be served. Everyone is welcome.