Funeral to take place on Wednesday of Lámh Dhearg stalwart Daryl Fegan

THE funeral takes place tomorrow, Wednesday, of Lámh Dhearg stalwart Daryl Fegan who passed away after battling illness.



Described by the club as “one of nature’s true gentlemen with a heart of gold”, Daryl leaves behind a lasting legacy at the Hannahstown club which he joined as a ten-year-old and where he enjoyed a successful and distinguished playing career as a talented dual player.



In 1992 Daryl was a key player in the club’s historic championship winning double minor football and hurling panels and football championship winning under-21 side. He progressed to playing senior football and hurling and played in three senior football championship finals in 2003, 2005 and 2008 and was also influential in the senior hurlers achieving Division One status in 2003.



Daryl was also an avid golfer and was involved in stock cars.



A tribute on Lámh Dhearg’s Facebook page reads: “After retirement Daryl began to coach hurling at underage and used his knowledge, experience and enthusiasm for hurling to nurture and develop many players to progress to senior. In 2021 Daryl became Senior Hurling Manager and led the team to win Division 4 and earn promotion. He was totally committed in his role as manager and really enjoyed the role and saw it as a honour.

Lámh Dhearg minor hurling champions of 1992. Daryl is in the back row, right of goalkeeper Gary Agnew, RIP

“Daryl’s kindness showed as well as he became also the generous benefactor of sponsoring the hurlers. Even when Daryl’s illness was diagnosed, just as in his playing career, he never shirked the challenge and bravely continued in his role.



“In his Red Journey Daryl spoke so proudly of how his children, Cliona, Amy, Daire and Conleth were carrying on the family tradition and playing for the club.



“In his last few months of illness Daryl built a bench at the pitch with the message

'In loving memory of those who have gone before us and had the pleasure of wearing the jersey. The spirit of '92 will never die'. This message clearly reinforces Daryl’s pride in the club and appreciation for the friendships he has built with the '92 players. The bench will be a fitting and poignant testament of Daryl’s impressive contribution to club life and importantly for all other members and players who have sadly passed away.

Daryl's bench

“In his last few weeks in his brave battle against illness he was still to the fore in planning our next ambitious development plan, a ball wall. Daryl battled so courageously to the end playing a blinder just like on the pitch.”



Husband to Sarah and father to Cliona, Amy, Daire and Conleth, Daryl’s remains will leave his late residence at 9.15am on Wednesday to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Hannahstown for 10am Requiem Mass.