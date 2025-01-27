Boxing: Sadness at the passing of Gerry Storey Jnr

The boxing community in Belfast remains in a state of shock following the news of Gerry Storey Jnr's sudden passing in hospital on Sunday.

A name synonymous with not just the Holy Family club in North Belfast, but the sport throughout the city and beyond, tributes have flooded in to pay their respects to a man who is remembered as an accomplished boxer and coach, but an even better person.

Gerry was a multiple Irish and Ulster champion. After hanging up his gloves, he became a coach alongside his father, Gerry Snr, at Holy Family Golden Gloves in Belfast. There, he continued his winning ways, coaching numerous champions.

The fighting family have helped mould countless champions and mentor young people - the loss keenly felt by all who knew him.

"He represented Ireland, boxed at the 1986 Commonwealth Games and then had a few pro fights, but had been back and was coaching in the club for what seems like forever, taking teams back and forth to America," said Paddy Barnes Sr, whose son Paddy Jr is a product of the famous New Lodge club.

"It's a really sad time for the family, his dad and children. I think most would have expected young Gerry to have taken over the running of the club eventually, but this news really puts all of that into perspective."

In a statement, the County Antrim Board said: "The County Antrim Boxing Board sends its deepest condolences to all the Storey Family on the sudden and tragic death of Gerry Storey Jnr.

"Gerry Jnr passed away in hospital in the early hours of this morning. Gerry Jnr son of Gerry Snr was an instrumental part of the world-famous Holy Family GG firstly as a boxer who had done it all and more recently as a coach.

"Gerry will be missed by all the boxing family and we keep them all in our thoughts and prayers at this time."

The Ulster Elite Boxing Championships came to a conclusion at Girdwood on Saturday in which the Holy Family club celebrated its latest champion in Garyn McAllister.

There was no sense of what was to come on the day and the Ulster Provincial Council expressed their deep regret as to the passing of one of its former champions.

“Deepest sympathies to all the Storey Family at this awful time," they said.

"We just finished the Ulster Elites of which Gerry was a past winner on multiple occasions. RIP Gerry Jnr."