Majority of attacks on the Fire Service take place in the Colin area

THE majority of attacks on the Fire Service in Belfast over the past 12 months have occurred in the Colin area.

Over 60 attacks have taken place across Belfast in the last year alone. However, figures show that the majority of these attacks were in the Stewartstown area in the vicinity of Páirc Nua Chollann, Bell Steele and Colin Connect.

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty is urging parents to talk to their children to dissuade them from attacking fire-fighters.



“I have met with the Fire Service and they are deeply demoralised by repeated attacks on them," he explained. "These men and women are putting their lives on the line day-in, day-out for others and must be treated with the upmost respect.

"Instead, we are seeing a minority of young people setting small fires on the Stewartstown Road to draw services into the area before attacking them with bricks, bottles and debris.

“Those involved need to take a long hard look at themselves. These fire-fighters are heroes in our communities, and I would ask the people who live here to take a stand and be vocal against those involved in this unacceptable behaviour.

"I feel it’s important to relay within the community the vital role that the fire services play in protecting those who live here and will be engaging with local schools, youth and community organisations going forward to create a closer connection with the Fire Service."

“Cllr Doherty called for attacks to end now.

"While the Fire Service is responding to incidents like this their attention is being diverted from more serious and deserving matters. I would also urge local parents to talk to their young people and ensure they are not engaging in this kind of activity.

"Nobody wants to see a young person get into trouble or end up with a criminal record, but these attacks need to stop immediately, and allow the Fire Service to carry out their important work without fear of being subjected to this.

"Our collective message in West Belfast needs to be loud and clear when it comes to these attacks on the Fire Service – no more.’’