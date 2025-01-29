Vandalism of Irish street sign in South Belfast condemned

THOSE who vandalised a bi-lingual street sign in South Belfast have been condemned.

Graffiti was painted over a dual language street sign in Laganvale Street in the Stranmillis area at the weekend.

Lewis Nesbitt, a People Before Profit representative in South Belfast, said he was "disgusted" by the incident.

"This graffiti is a symptom of the continued discrimination against Irish speakers that the Stormont Executive is failing to confront," he said.

"This comes after the recent distribution of anti-Irish language leaflets outside an Irish language class on the Dublin Road in December.

"A local resident highlighted that this is a diverse area with many speakers and supporters of the Irish language from all backgrounds which democratically asked for dual language signage.This doesn’t represent the community of Stranmillis or the wider South Belfast area. Sectarian threats have no place in South Belfast.

"The targeting of the Irish language and its speakers should be condemned by all parties and the relentless attacks on Irish language rights must end.

"Those in the Executive who refuse to uphold the right to speak, teach and use the Irish language demonstrate the institutionalised sectarianism that defines Stormont.

"Families in the area who speak Irish should not be left to feel intimidated when leaving their homes by those who refuse to accept the rights to language that underpins a free and fair society. Everyone should show our neighbours that we stand with them.

"Ní neart go cur le chéile. There is no strength until we come together."