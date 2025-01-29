Enquiries ongoing after woman has engagement ring, bracelet and dog stolen

RETURNED: Roxie the dog was later found by a member of the public

POLICE are appealing for information and witnesses after a woman had her engagement ring, bracelet and dog stolen.

At around 9.20pm, a woman had been walking her dog, a Blue Staffordshire bull terrier, in the Pembrooke Loop Road area of Dunmurry, close to the junction of Mill Pond Glen, when she was approached by a man dressed in dark clothing.

After initially asking about her dog and petting it, he then tried to grab it.

The woman struggled back, and was pushed to the ground, whereupon the man took her engagement ring and bracelet from her left hand and pushed his hand against her face. He managed to remove the lead and run off with the dog.

The dog, Roxie, was later found by a member of the public.

Sergeant Rooney said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to try and locate the dog, who answers to the name of Roxie, and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw anything which might assist us with our investigation, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2728 of 24/01/25.”