Belfast Zoo closed for second day following e.coli find

BELFAST Zoo will remain closed on Wednesday following after e.coli was found on the site.

The Bellevue facility was closed on Tuesday following an "urgent maintenance issue".

It was later revealed following a routine inspection, a small amount of e.coli has been detected in a water sample taken from the Belfast Zoo site.

The zoo remains closed on Wednesday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Belfast Zoo added: "The Zoo has been closed to visitors as a precautionary measure while we work with the NI Environment Agency and the council’s own environmental health team to carry out additional sampling.

“The safety of our visitors and animals remains our top priority, and we hope to reopen the Zoo for visiting as soon as possible. The Zoo’s dedicated team remain on site today and are continuing to care for the animals.

“Further updates on reopening will be provided via the Zoo’s website and social media channels (@belfastzoo on Facebook and Instagram).

“We are sorry for any disappointment to those with pre-booked tickets for Belfast Zoo today, including school groups. Ticketholders can contact the Zoo on 028 9077 6277 for a full refund.”