Best of the West: Let the voting begin say former winners Stacked Glen Road

VOTING TO BEGIN: Roisin Connolly, from Stacked Glen Road, with Conor McParland from Andersonstown News

HAVING basked in the glory of Best of the West success in previous years, Stacked Glen Road are returning this year as sponsors of the major awards night.

Opened four years ago, the popular gourmet sandwich bar recently expanded by opening a second premises on the Antrim Road in North Belfast.

Stacked won 'Best Café in 2023 and 'Best Coffee Shop' in 2024.

Roisin Connolly, from Stacked Glen Road said: "We were delighted to win a number of Best of the West awards before. This year, we are back but as sponsors of this wonderful event.

"We thought about the success we had on the back of winning and wanted to give another café or coffee shop a chance.

"I want to congratulate everyone who has been shortlisted this year which is a great achievement in itself. Now, let the voting commence."

It is almost time for voting to begin for this year's Best of the West, as we reveal a shortlist for each category in today's paper. A number of other categories are still being finalised by our Best of the West team and will be revealed shortly.

The Best of the West winners will be selected solely by internet vote. Voting will open on Monday, June 9.

Only one vote per person is permitted and any 'gaming' the system will result in disqualification.

We look forward to celebrating the Best of the West on Friday, June 27 in the Devenish.

Let the voting begin!