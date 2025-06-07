Fundraising drive begins to support a people's inquiry into the Falls Curfew killings

A FUNDRAISING drive is underway to support a people's inquiry into the Falls Curfew – 55 years on.

Between July 3 and 5 1970, the British Army imposed a 36-hour curfew on the Falls Road during which four civilians were killed. The victims were Zbigniew Uglik (21), William Burns (54), Patrick Elliman (62) and Charles O’Neill (36).

During the operation British soldiers ransacked homes and injured a further 78 people. Three hundred and thirty-seven people were arrested.

More than five decades later, the families of those who died continue to seek answers and accountability for the loss of their loved ones.

In pursuit of truth and justice, the relatives are working to establish an Independent Panel of Inquiry to be chaired by Michael Mansfield KC, a distinguished barrister known for his commitment to human rights and social justice. To achieve this, they are appealing for financial support. All funds raised will be used exclusively to cover the administrative expenses associated with forming the Independent Panel of Inquiry and the publication of its findings. It is hoped the inquiry will be held in St Comgall's later this year.

Robert McClenaghan from Falls Residents' Association says time is running out for the families in their quest for the truth.

"We have started a fundraiser in a bid to raise £10,000 to fund our people's inquiry into the Falls Curfew," he said. "The families realised they are never going to get a public inquiry. They realise that time is running out. Family members and witnesses cannot live forever.

"After 55 years, it is time to bring this to a close and let the truth be told."

Robert said that Michael Mansfield will be coming over in Belfast to launch the inquiry.

Last week, Robert travelled to London with Pól Wilson, a relative of victim Patrick Elliman, along with solicitor Pádraig Ó Muirigh to visit the grave of victim Zbigniew Uglik. Zbigniew was an amateur photographer and had been taking photographs of the riots after travelling over to Belfast from London.

After checking into the Wellington Park Hotel in South Belfast, he made his way to the Falls Road with his camera, unaware that the community was being placed under curfew.

In the chaos Zbigniew was given shelter by a local man William Gray in Albert Street. William later reported that Zbigniew had left to get fresh film from his hotel room. While climbing a wall at the rear of the property, Zbigniew was shot dead by the British Army, who later made false claims that he was a sniper.

During the London visit a wreath was placed on Zbigniew's grave, in the first of a number of key events to mark the 55th anniversary this year.

Robert McClenaghan and Pól Wilson at the grave of Zbigniew Uglik in London

The relatives have also met with First Minister Michelle O'Neill, who pledged her support for a people's inquiry into the Falls Curfew.

Robert said the visit was very emotional.

"We said prayers and laid a wreath at the grave of Zbigniew," he said. "It was very poignant and emotional. It took 55 years to track down relatives of Zbigniew.

"I spoke about him at every commemoration ever since but it always felt incomplete to me until we tracked down his family. His niece is now in contact with Pádraig Ó Muirigh solicitors.

"We also met First Minister Michelle O’Neill in London who pledged her full support to holding an independent panel to investigate the events of the Falls Curfew."

You can donate to the fundraising page for a Falls Curfew people's inquiry here.

Anyone with information about the killings or arrests during the Falls Curfew is asked to contact Pádraig Ó Muirigh solicitors on 028 9023 0222.