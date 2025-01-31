Four people treated in hospital after multiple-vehicle collision near Blacks Road

FOUR people have been treated in hospital following a serious, multiple-vehicle collision on the M1 on Thursday evening.

Four vehicles were involved in the collision, which occurred on the westbound section of the motorway approaching the Blacks Road junction at around 6.40pm.

The drivers of the four vehicles were taken to hospital. Three have since left hospital after treatment to injuries which are not thought to be serious at this time. The other driver remains in hospital where his condition has improved. The family of the man who was seriously injured have asked the PSNI to pass on to the media their thanks to everyone who assisted at the scene, and all those who have provided support.

The vehicles involved were a black Audi Q5, a grey Peugeot 207, an orange Dacia Duster and a grey Mercedes A Class.

Road Policing Sergeant Boyd: said: “We would appeal to anyone who was on the motorway at that time, who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it, to contact us.

“We’re particularly keen to talk to passengers travelling on Ulsterbus service 261 from Belfast to Enniskillen, which left Grand Central Station at 6.20pm. One man on board administered first aid to those involved in the collision. A Metro service to Blacks Road Park & Ride was also in the area at the time.

“If you were on board these services, you could help us. Please call officers on 101, quoting reference 1403 of 23/01/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

This is the second multi-vehicle collision on the M1 near the Blacks Road junction in a week.