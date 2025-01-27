Broadway incident: Five men and two teens released on bail

FIVE men and two 17-year-old males who were arrested after anti-social behaviour at Broadway in the early hours of Sunday morning have been released on bail.

Police say the men have been released to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

Shortly after 12.30am on Sunday, it was reported that a group of men were throwing flares and masonry in the vicinity of Broadway. Police arrested five men and two teenagers on suspicion of riotous behaviour.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey condemned the violence.

“In the early hours of Sunday morning a group of males were reported to be throwing flares and masonry in the Broadway area, attempting to wreak havoc on local residents.

“Thankfully, no one was injured during this disorder, although clearly this could have resulted in a much more serious incident.

“I welcome the swift response by police in arresting seven suspects who are continuing to assist with inquiries in custody.

“This kind of behaviour is disgraceful and unwanted, local residents deserve to live in peace, free from trouble, threats and violence.”

West Belfast, Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton said: “This type of behaviour causes fear within our communities.

"Whilst we are thankful that no members of the public or police officers were injured during this incident, this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“We will continue to work alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community to take action and provide a visible policing presence in the area and I would encourage you to report incidents of anti-social behaviour."