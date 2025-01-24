West Belfast food bank to remain open despite damage to offer emergency support

HOUSES and property have been damaged and trees felled across the city as Storm Éowyn continues to hammer Belfast.

A red weather warning remains in place until 2pm Friday.

Fallen trees have caused significant damage, including severe damage to a house on the Antrim Road and another in Whiteabbey.

At the Donegall Road/Falls Road junction, a fallen tree crushed two parked cars.

At the Suffolk Road junction with Horn Drive, a fallen tree has blocked traffic and pulled down electricity lines, which are buzzing and sparking.

Kingsway in Dunmurry is currently closed in both directions due to an unsafe electricity pole.

In Andersonstown, damage was caused to the Foodstock food bank building and the attached Community Solidarity Hub.

Paul Doherty, who runs the Foodstock service, said it will remain open throughout the day to offer emergency support.

"We have experienced some damage to our building at Foodstock and the Community Solidarity Hub, but we remain open at the front of the Andersonstown Road if anyone is in need of emergency support.

"Tea, coffee, food and a warm space is available throughout the day. Please stay safe and only go out if absolutely necessary. We are here if you need any help."

Over at St James' Community Farm in West Belfast, Damien Lindsay said extra precautions taken were taken to ensure the safety of animals ahead of the storm.

"We had a few signs damaged and a few trees that fell down but the animals are grand," he said.

"I was down at 6am and again at 9.30am checking in on the animals. We are closed for the day.

Down checking on the animals and the farm.. few small trees and signs down.. pic.twitter.com/orVwCnT0GM — St James's Community Farm (@StJamesFarm1) January 24, 2025

"Last night, we locked the barn gates open and tied a few things up to make them extra secure. We brought our young duck and two chickens inside too.

"We will keep checking on the animals throughout the day."

In North Belfast, major damage has been caused to a house on the Antrim Road.

Another house was badly damaged in Whiteabbey.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Bronach Anglin urged people to stay inside.

"It is still really treacherous out there and the gusts are causing some significant damage so stay in if you can," she said.

"Check on your elderly or vulnerable neighbours and be prepared for power cuts so get the battery lights out and charge your phones."