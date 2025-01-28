H&J Martin Group shaping futures and honouring educators through Blackboard Awards

H&J Martin Group, a proud family-owned company with over 175 years of history, is once again delighted to sponsor the Blackboard Awards.

Recognising exceptional teaching professionals who inspire and transform lives, the awards resonate deeply with H&J Martin’s ethos of fostering excellence and making a meaningful impact in the communities they serve.

With an extensive portfolio spanning both the public and private sectors, H&J Martin continues to deliver industry-leading Fit Out and Facilities Management solutions.

Recent successes include partnering with iconic brands such as The Connaught Hotel in London, H Beauty for Harrods, Rituals, Belfast City Airport and PureGym. The company has also secured a coveted position on the Pagabo £814m Total Facilities Management Framework, across lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 in three key regions of North of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland adding to the list of successful Framework positions it holds within NHS SBS and Crown Commercial. This achievement underscores H&J Martin’s commitment to delivering unparalleled expertise and innovation across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Kieron Millar, Managing Director of H&J Martin Group, said: “At H&J Martin Group, we’re dedicated to the development of young people through our H&J Martin Academy.

“We facilitate numerous apprenticeships annually, providing opportunities across trades, office roles, and marketing. Apprenticeships combine quality education with hands-on experience, and we’re proud to invest in the next generation.

“Having recently joined the Pagabo Total Facilities Management Framework, we’ll be actively recruiting to ensure we can deliver the high-quality standards our clients expect. Working with globally recognised brands such as Boots, Rituals, IKEA and H&M, and supporting local initiatives such as the Blackboard Awards, means no two days are the same at H&J Martin. It’s an exciting time of growth and opportunity for the company.”

As an Investors in People Platinum-accredited company, H&J Martin remains committed to its people, fostering career development and creating opportunities across all areas of the business.

The Blackboard Awards Gala Dinner will take place on Friday 21st February at the Europa Hotel, celebrating the dedication and skill of teachers in Belfast.

“All teachers deserve recognition for their passion and unwavering commitment to their vocation,” Kieron added.

“We are proud to sponsor this event and champion those who make a profound difference in the lives of their students. It is a privilege to support an awards programme that celebrates the true heroes of our community.”

For more information on H&J Martin Group’s services and initiatives, visit www.hjmartin.co.uk.