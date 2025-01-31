Bus carrying school children collides with partially fallen tree

THREE schoolchildren have been injured after a double decker bus collided with a partially fallen tree on the outskirts of West Belfast.

The incident happened shortly before 4.05pm on the Glenavy Road on Thursday. Police, the Fire Service and the Ambulance Service attended the scene.

Three children received injuries, however, they are not believed to be serious. The road was closed for a time but has since re-opened.

Sergeant Jones said: “An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing. It appears that road closure signage had been removed prior to the collision, which is extremely dangerous and could have resulted in a much more serious outcome.

“We are appealing to the members of the public to assist with our enquiries.

“If you were in the area and saw what happened, or live near where the collision took place and may have CCTV or dash-cam footage, contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1004 of 30/01/25.”