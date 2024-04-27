Brother of Paul 'Topper' Thompson fears he will never know the truth ahead of 30th anniversary

30TH ANNIVERSARY: Eugene Thompson (centre) with Ciarán Cahill and Tommy Holland at the memorial to Paul Thompson in Springfield Park

THE brother of a West Belfast man shot dead by the UDA says his fight for justice remains "in limbo" ahead of a key deadline next week.

Paul ‘Topper’ Thompson (25) was shot dead by a UDA gunman on 27 April 1994, who fired through a hole in the peace wall that separated the nationalist Springfield Park and the loyalist Springmartin Road. Paul was sitting in the passenger seat of a taxi when he was hit.

Paul 'Topper' Thompson (25)

Earlier that day residents had notified the RUC that the peace wall had been breached. No action was taken to either repair it, or to provide security for residents on the nationalist side of the peace wall, even though it was known that the area was subject to regular attacks by loyalist gangs.

Mr Thompson’s inquest has been ongoing since 1995 but there was not a substantive hearing until 2023 which has been hit with significant delays.

Last month, Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris and PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher took legal action to stop a coroner producing a gist, or summary, of sensitive information in the case which was later thrown out by the judge. A preliminary hearing was adjourned on Monday as the coroner awaits a fresh ruling from the High Court.

Under the British government’s controversial Legacy Act, all Troubles-related inquests must be concluded by next Wednesday (May 1).

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Paul's brother, Eugene Thompson, said he fears he may never find out the truth surrounding his brother's murder.

"We are still in limbo," he explained. "It seems like there has been a lot of delay tactics and when it gets to May 1 next week, time will be up.

“I fear that having fought for so long that these changes to the law, together with the delay tactics we have faced in getting disclosure, mean that we may never find out the truth about what happened to my brother. It is a disgrace.

"It is not just me affected. There are other people in the same position as me who deserve justice and closure.

"The last 30 years has basically been a fight against the British establishment who have constantly closed the doors on us.

"When you think you are getting somewhere, another door slams shut. It is really frustrating at times but you just have to keep going."

On Saturday, friends and neighbours will come to remember Eugene to mark his 30th anniversary.

The commemoration will take place at his Springfield Park memorial stone at 3pm, with words from Eugene and Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ) Solicitor Gemma McKeown will speak.

"The commemoration is an opportunity to highlight our battle for justice and to keep Paul’s name fresh in people’s memories," added Eugene.

"I want people to celebrate his life. A big thanks to some of Paul's friends who have helped organise it."