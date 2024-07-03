Woman to serve minimum of 14 years for murder of West Belfast man Tony Browne

A WOMAN will serve a minimum of 14 years in prison for the murder of West Belfast man Tony Browne.

Wiktoria Maksymowicz (35) was sentenced on Wednesday for the murder of Tony Browne in 2022. The defendant was handed a life sentence in May, after pleading guilty to murder aggravated by domestic abuse.

In a statement, the family of Mr Browne welcomed the sentencing and urged anyone experiencing domestic violence to come forward and seek help.

"We would like to firstly welcome the sentencing of the court," the statement read. "Tony was a father, brother, uncle and friend and no sentence handed down to his murderer will ever bring him back or be enough.

"Tony was a kind, generous, loving, humorous and beautiful human being. He adored his three children, his brothers and sisters and nieces and nephews. His virtue of only seeing the good in people, unfortunately, was also his vulnerability.

"While others could see the darkness in his murderer, Tony could not. She found him at a particular vulnerable stage in his life and preyed upon him. During the course of his relationship with his murderer, she constantly manipulated him and subjected him to violence and unseen torture.

"The details of such which emerged during the court case are harrowing and simply disturbing. To us he was such a strong person, but the evilness he endured was stronger. We hope now that Tony can finally rest in peace, as his murderer is imprisoned."

The family statement added that his children, family and friends will continue to remember "a warm, caring and loving man, and we are proud and humbled to have known him and spent time in his company".

"We would also call upon anyone experiencing domestic violence to come forward and seek help. You will be believed and supported, and, especially for men, we would urge you to contact the charity, Men’s Alliance NI.

"Finally, we would like to thank the Judge, the PPS, the PSNI and all those who had a role in the prosecution of Wiktoria Maksymowicz. Our hope for the future is that no other person will meet this evil and despicable person and endure what we have."

Detective Inspector Stuart Campbell said: “Anthony Browne, who was known as Tony, was 54-years-old when he was murdered by Wiktoria Maksymowicz, with whom he was in a relationship. He was murdered on the night of 14 October 2022 in the bedroom of his West Belfast home, which he shared with the defendant.

Wiktoria Maksymowicz

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service found Mr Browne in his bed, seriously injured. He had sustained a stab wound to his neck and, sadly, later died in hospital. This was the most senseless, brutal and irreversible act of violence.

“Tony was a much-loved father. His twin daughters and son, along with the wider family, have suffered inconsolably. Friends and local people, too, have lost a loved one.

“Working in partnership with the Public Prosecution Service, Maksymowicz has now been held accountable for her actions. I’m deeply aware, however, that the heartache felt by Tony’s loving family goes on. My thoughts, and that of my team, are with them.

“This has been a tragic case of domestic homicide. Sadly, we know that domestic abuse can take many forms, including controlling behaviours and emotional abuse, and that it can affect anyone. In this case, an act of violence has taken a man’s life.

“I am keen to encourage any victims of abuse, whatever your circumstances, to come forward. We will listen to you and we will treat you with the utmost sensitivity.

“Please contact us on 101, report online at www.psni.police.uk/report or in an emergency call 999.”

PPS Senior Public Prosecutor Margaret Kinney added: “Anyone can be the victim of domestic abuse. It is never acceptable, and this case shows that it can have the worst possible outcome. I would encourage anyone experiencing domestic abuse to seek help and report the crime to police.

“We understand that some people may find this difficult, and we are committed to working with all of our criminal justice partners to ensure that victims are treated with sensitivity, fairness, and empathy.”