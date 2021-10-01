Finaghy residents have a dog day afternoon at Woodlands

SATURDAY really was a day for the dogs as families from Ardmore and Ashton gathered at Woodlands pitches for a Dogs Day Out and BBQ.



The idea came about after children in the area offered to walk their neighbours dogs during lockdown and quickly got to know the names of the dogs and their neighbours. As time went by, they convinced their parents to buy them puppies, and soon the parents got hooked on the dog mania that swept the area.



In July, three local primary school girls, Lola Claxton, Sally McKinney and Lily Gilmore, asked neighbour Paula McManus if they could have a picnic and BBQ in Woodlands for dogs and residents. Paula then got in touch with local Councillor Geraldine McAteer to ask if she could help.



Cllr McAteer was more than happy to help and quickly put the wheels in motion.



“I was delighted to meet the girls and local residents by Zoom and their enthusiasm for a Dogs Day Out was infectious,” she said.



“They talked a lot about spreading the word about responsible dog ownership and their parents thought a community event after a long lockdown was a great idea.



“I suggested the idea of getting a dog groomer and a dog trainer along and people adding in their own ideas and the residents got the support of the local Devenish restaurant who put on an amazing BBQ.



“I asked Belfast City Council if it would be possible to have Woodlands as a venue and after some negotiation, they agreed and were a great help bringing along gazebos, tables, a dog agility course and they put up stands with lots of freebies, such as poo bags and leaflets.



“I approached Forward South Partnership for some small funding and I’m delighted to say they contributed to the event from a fund established by Department for Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey MLA.”

Lola's dad, Larry added: "We arranged for Harry from K9 Elite and Michael from The Dapper Dog Groomer to give advice and tips to owners on their respective specialities. Tim also provided art sessions, he is known for painting large murals of dogs. We had an agility course, BCC dog warden and Scoop Dog the pooper scooper.

"The event began with the team explaining our aims by way of a speech from Lola, Lily and Sally, which focused on our community ethos, being responsible dog owners and discouraging dog fouling with the tag of 'poos responsibility is it?'

"We welcomed approximately 35 dogs and their families it was so inviting to have them all come along to the event and all dogs left with a personalised doggie bag.

"The feedback has been fantastic from all the residents and visitors. With lots of positive comments. All the dogs seemed to enjoy it too. We are looking forward to the next doggy day out already."