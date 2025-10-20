Young people invited to attend Belfast Youth Assembly to discuss a new Ireland

WEST Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly is inviting young people from across the city to attend the ‘Belfast Youth Assembly’ which is taking place this week.

Jointly organised by Sinn Féin’s Commission on the Future of Ireland and Forthspring the assembly is an opportunity for young people to come together to discuss their hopes for the future in a new and united Ireland.

Inviting people to take part the Sinn Féin MLA said: “I am looking forward to engaging with young people from across our city on what the future means to them.

“The event will be interactive throughout and will include group activities and a discussion with myself and Reverend Karen Sethuraman.

“Young people have been at the forefront of major campaigns in our country including language rights, lowering the voting age and marriage equality.

“It is vitally important that they should be involved in shaping a new Ireland based on their hopes and aspirations.

“We are encouraging young people up to the age of 18 and youth groups to come along and become involved in the discussion.

“Irish unity is no longer just an aspiration, it is a practical and achievable goal. We must work together to create a better, fairer and stronger country that gives our young people every opportunity to flourish.”

The event will take pace at Forthspring Intercommunity Group on the Springfield Road on Wednesday 22nd October at 6pm

If you are interested in attending the Belfast Youth Assembly register here.