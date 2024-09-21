Youth employment fair at Springvale Learning

Springvale Learning are holding a Youth Employment Fair on 3 October at 10am at Springvale Learning, 200 Springfield Road, Belfast, BT12 7DR.



This event is being held to support the young people of our local communities and also members of the public who are currently looking for employment.



The event will accommodate jobs from different industries such as retail, warehousing and logistics, hair and beauty, customer service and more. At the event we are holding a coffee morning to raise money for the NI Hospice.



Feel free to pop in for a coffee and to have a look around. All employers attending will have live vacancies. We look forward to meeting you on the day.



Meet the Employer Event

Springvale Learning,

200 Springfield Road, BT12 7DR

Thu 3rd October 2024 10:00AM



Meet the Employer Event brings employers and those seeking employment together. We will have a wide range of employers from the food industry, retail, construction, hospitality, manufacturing and more.



Whether it is a full-time job, a part time job, a seasonal job or an apprenticeship there will be option there for everyone.



This event is FREE and open to anyone looking for employment in the West Belfast area and beyond.

If you would like to attend this event, then please secure your place.



The Event will take place on Thursday 3rd October 2024 from 10am to 4pm.



We will also be supporting the Northern Ireland Hospice with a coffee morning for all visitors to the event at Springvale Learning, 200 Springfield Road, Belfast, starts at 10:00AM.