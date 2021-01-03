£1,000 reward for information on thug who attacked Glider worker

SEARCH ON FOR THUG: Fury as Glider driver is assaulted in broad daylight

A Translink worker was punched repeatedly in the face while travelling along the Falls Road on the Glider.

Police received reports that a member of staff had been attacked by a youth at around 12.50pm on Friday December 18 as the vehicle neared the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Translink condemned the attack and are offering a £1,000 reward to anyone who gives evidence in court leading to a conviction.

Meanwhile, Greater Andersonstown Safer Neighbourhoods Project received a report that a Glider had its windows smashed while travelling on the Andersonstown Road on the same evening during another pre-Christmas attack.

The following Sunday evening, a Glider halt on the Andersonstown Road, near Slievegallion Drive, was attacked in an act of vandalism.

VANDALS AT WORK: A Glider halt at Slievegallion was destroyed by hooligans last week.

A Translink spokesperson said: ‘‘Translink condemns any attacks on our services or property.

“Recent incidences of vandalism in the West Belfast area, alongside an assault on a member of Translink staff on 18th December, have been reported to the PSNI and we are working closely with the PSNI Safe Transport Team.

“We have also shared CCTV footage of the incidents with the PSNI in order to assist their investigations. The staff member continues to receive all available support from Translink.

‘‘We continue to work closely with youth groups, community groups and local representatives in the area, engaging with young people and empowering them to understand the importance of public transport to their community and to understand the difference they can make.

“We condemn this type of incident and we offer a reward of up to £1,000 for anyone who gives evidence in court, leading to a conviction”.

Seán Lennon from the Greater Andersonstown Safer Neighbourhoods Project said: “The attacks on the Glider have been ongoing.

The young ones are using the Gliders to travel up and down the road for free, and when the inspectors get on they usually jump off.

“They’ve put more staff on over the weekend to deal with it, but it’s just been an ongoing thing where they’re using the Glider for free transport and then attacking them.”

He added: “A lot of work has gone into resolving it but it’s still an issue.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report of an assault on a member of staff on a Glider service in West Belfast on Friday, December 18th.

“It was reported that a male youth struck the staff member on the face a number of times, whilst on the Glider when the vehicle was on the Falls Road at around 12.50pm.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101.”