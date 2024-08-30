£1 million supported housing scheme for Falls Road

CHOICE Housing, in conjunction with The Cedar Foundation, has announced an investment of nearly £1m for the extension, remodelling, and refurbishment of Lanthorn Mews – an existing supported housing scheme located on the Falls Road.

The project addresses the growing and unmet demand for supported accommodation within the Falls and surrounding area and provides a much-needed resource for the community.



The refurbished scheme, representing an investment of £975,000, will feature five self-contained units, each designed to accommodate one individual. These units will enable residents with intellectual disabilities to achieve their potential for independent living, supported 24/7 by on-site staff.



The scheme will also provide a staff office and staff welfare area, including a kitchenette and shower room. Ideally situated for access and connectivity, the scheme is on the Glider route and within easy walking distance of local amenities, ensuring residents can easily access the services they need.



Announcing the investment, Michael McDonnell, Choice Group Chief Executive, said: “We believe passionately in building and supporting thriving local communities, which have quality housing and effective support services for tenants at its heart. Choice is investing heavily in the upgrading and repurposing of these existing properties, that not only maximises the space available but also breathes new life into older buildings that have a positive role to play in the local community.