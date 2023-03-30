14 Glider ticket machines damaged in hammer attacks across West Belfast

HAMMER ATTACK: One of the Glider machines damaged at stop in La Salle Drive

POLICE in West Belfast are appealing for information and witnesses following damage to 14 Glider ticket machines in West Belfast between 4.30pm and 7.15pm on Monday evening.

Inspector Adams said: “We received a report that 14 Glider machines had been damaged from the Falls Road through to the Andersonstown Road and up to halts at Dunmurry."

Police are looking for a suspect, who used a hammer, and is described as being of slim build, in his 30s, six feet tall with a dark beard.

The suspect was wearing dark blue tracksuit bottoms, grey trainers and was wearing a distinctive Regatta jacket which was coloured green with navy sleeves and orange stripes up the sides.

“Our investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing, we are appealing to anyone who noticed the suspect at the times the damage took place or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 650 29/03/23.”

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.” concluded Inspector Adams