16 men shot dead in North and West Belfast in last ten years

THE killing of Sean Fox on Sunday brings to 16 the number of men who have been gunned down on the streets of North and West Belfast since 2013, with most having suspected links to the drugs trade or dissident republicans.



While there is no suggestion that these killings are linked, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey has said that it is a worry that so many killings have taken place in less than ten years.



The first of those killed was 26-year-old Kieran McManus who was shot outside Domino’s Pizza on Kennedy Way on 30 March 2013. He was shot twice in the back as he stood by his car in an attack which was belived to have been carried out by the Continuity IRA.



On 9 October that year, 46 year-old Kevin Kearney was found shot dead in lake in Alexandra Park, off the Antrim Road in North Belfast. It was reported at the time that Kearney was known to police and it was alleged that he has dealt in drugs. His murder was claimed by the New IRA who had formed in 2012.



Former member of the Continuity IRA, Tommy Crossan (43) was gunned down at a fuel depot off the Springfield Road on 18 April 2014. No one has claimed responsibility for his killing.



28-year-old Edward Gibson was fatality wounded in a shooting in an alleyway beside Divis Tower in 24 October 2014. He died in hospital shortly afterwards.



On 6 January 2016 31-year-old Conor McKee was killed in his parents’ home in Glenpark Street in the Oldpark. At the time of his killing, the North Belfast News reported that reliable sources indicated the New IRA were behind the attack.



On 15 April that year, the New IRA struck again shooting 33-year-old Michael McGibbon in an alleyway off Butler Place in Ardoyne. He died shortly afterwards in the Royal Victoria Hospital. His inquest found that he was shot during a so-called paramilitary style shooting.



55-year-old delivery driver Dan Murray was killed on 9 May 2016 after being lured to Lady Street. The year previously dissident group Action Against Drugs had shot him in the face at his home, but he survived.



Poleglass man Joe Reilly (43) was shot a number of times in the chest at his home in Glenwood Court on 20 October 2016.



Raymond Johnston (28) was shot and killed at his home in Glenbawn Avenue on 13 February 2018. Two men were seen leaving the scene.

Jim ‘JD’ Donegan was killed on 4 December 2018 as he sat in his car outside St Mary’s Grammar School on Glen Road. The gunman made his way on foot into a local housing estate.

Dublin criminal Robbie Lawlor was shot dead on 4 April 2020 outside a house on Etna Drive. It has been suggested that he travelled over the border in the hours before his death, possibly to collect debt.



57-year-old Kieran Wylie was shot dead in his home on Lenadoon Avenue on 17 May 2020. The PSNI stated that he had been subject to a threat from "a grouping of violent dissident republicans" several years before.



On 27 June 2020, 28-year-old Warren Crossan, son of Tommy Crossan who had been killed six years earlier, was shot and killed in Rodney Parade. The involvement of organised crime groups in his killing has not been ruled out.



Danny McClean (54) was shot dead close to McGrath’s pub on Cliftonville Road on 2 February 2021. He had reported ties to dissident group Óglaigh na hÉireann.



31-year-old Mark Hall was shot and killed at his family home on Rodney Drive on 18 December 2021. CCTV footage released by the PSNI showed two gunmen arriving in the area.



Sean Fox has become the latest victim when he was gunned down on Sunday in the Donegal Celtic Social Club.



Speaking after the latest shooting, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said: “This shooting on Sunday in the DC in my view was totally crazy. Sean Fox is now dead after men burst into this busy bar and didn’t care what trauma they caused for those in the bar.



“One shooting is one too many but the fact that there has been 16 over the last 10 years in North and West Belfast is worrying.



“This causes a lot of worry within our community and the vast marjoity within our community do not want to see these shootings take place, no matter the cause. People thought these days were gone and I would urge those involved in this activity to stop and leave the scene.”