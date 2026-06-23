ECONOMY Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has announced £1m for this year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, which will be hosted in Belfast this summer.

The financial support from Tourism Northern Ireland to Belfast City Council will support the successful delivery of the world-class event, positioning Belfast as a destination of choice for visitors from across the island of Ireland and beyond.

Making the announcement, the Minister said: “I am delighted to announce this support of £1m toward the successful delivery of the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

“This flagship event not only showcases the very best of traditional music and arts, but also brings significant benefits for local businesses, tourism, and communities right across the north.

“By investing in the Fleadh, we are supporting jobs, attracting visitors, and ensuring our cultural traditions continue to thrive for generations to come.

“By creating memorable experiences for visitors during the Fleadh and beyond, we want to inspire people to return again next year and continue their journey, discovering even more of what makes this such a unique and special destination.”

The Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will take place in Belfast from 2-9 August. More than 400 events will take place as part of the Fleadh programme including headline concerts, pop-up street performances and the prestigious All-Ireland competitions.

The funding will be used to help achieve visitor numbers of over 700,000 and support a programme of over 1,000 volunteers who will not only help deliver a safe and successful event but will also signpost to careers in the tourism and hospitality industry.

It will also ensure that the economic benefit of delivering an event of this scale is maximised through attracting international visitors and enhancing the region’s reputation as a destination for investment and tourism.

Aine Kearney, Director of Events at Tourism Northern Ireland, said: "The Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will be a celebration and showcase of our diverse cultures and traditions, while also providing an opportunity to invite visitors to experience the exceptional quality and rich diversity of our unique tourism offering.

"Hosting the Fleadh will bring wide-ranging economic, cultural and tourism benefits – driving regional spend, enhancing our cultural profile, and leaving a meaningful and lasting legacy.

"This globally significant event will play a key role in strengthening our tourism offer and boosting our international reputation.

"Tourism NI is proud to support an event that embodies the spirit of togetherness and cultural pride that defines Northern Ireland as a world-class destination."