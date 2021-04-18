20 jobs created as Colin Glen gears up for reopening

AS restrictions ease this week for outdoor sports training, Colin Glen Trust has announced the creation of 20 new jobs at its Forest Park in West Belfast.

The jobs, which are part-time Outdoor Activity Instructor positions, will see Ireland’s leading adventure park preparing for a busy summer season as it gears up for outdoor visitor attractions to be reopened later this month. The staff who have already been recruited will be trained to look after visitors as they explore the parks, in compliance with Covid-19 safety regulations.

Speaking about the new job opportunities, Chief Executive, Colin O’Neill said: “We’ve always been committed to creating local jobs and training opportunities, and we’re very pleased to be in a position to hire more staff as we look forward to the reopening of our local tourism economy.

“This summer will see lots of families planning staycation getaways, and with increased staff and great new attractions, we’re very excited to safely welcome everyone back to Colin Glen.”

Colin Glen has recently undergone a £5 million investment project which includes the construction of Ireland’s first Alpine Coaster and Ireland’s longest Zipline, supported by Belfast City Council’s Belfast Investment Fund, DAERA Rural Tourism, DAERA TRPSI Rural Affairs and the Department for Communities. The world-class attractions are set to open to the public this summer and are part of Colin Glen’s wider redevelopment plans to create a new global tourism hub in Belfast.

The 20 new part-time positions have now been successfully filled as momentum builds for the park’s full re-opening.

“We look forward to welcoming our new staff on-site and having the facilities open again very soon. If all goes well, we hope to conduct a further recruitment drive over the summer.”