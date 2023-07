20-year-old arrested after reports of 'man with a firearm' in Beechmount

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after reports of a man with a firearm in the Beechmount area.

Police have arrested the man on "suspicion of possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances" on Beechmount Street on Thursday afternoon.

The man remains in police custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing.