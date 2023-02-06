£270,000 carriageway and footway resurfacing scheme underway in Twinbrook

A £270,000 carriageway and footway resurfacing scheme has commenced in Twinbrook this week.

The resurfacing work will extend for a distance of 550 metres from Upper Dunmurry Lane to Cherry Gardens. The Department for Infrastructure have confirmed the work will “deliver significant benefits for residents and road users".

A spokesperson from the DfI confirmed that subject to favourable weather conditions the work should be complete by 24 March

Clíodhna Nic Bhranair, a Sinn Féin representative for the Colin area has welcomed the news.

“After years of campaigning, Cherry Road and Upper Dunmurry Lane will have roads and footpaths resurfaced,” Clíodhna said.

“Road safety measures and signage will also be implemented. This is fantastic news as these roads and footpaths have been a nuisance for many residents.

“There will be disruption for four to six weeks. We will be working with Our Lady Queen of Peace and the Department for infrastructure to make sure that the disruption to the school and residents is kept to a minimal.

“After concerns were raised about accessibility to Our Lady Queen of Peace School, the Roads Service have agreed to resurface the area outside the school when it’s closed either over mid-term or at the weekends. Hopefully this will lessen the disruption for the school while this vital work is being carried out.”