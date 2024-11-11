40th anniversary screening of seminal Anne Devlin film

A SPECIAL screening of Anne Devlin took place at the Queen's Film Theatre on Sunday night to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Pat Murphy’s seminal Irish film.

The film was followed by a Q&A with its creative team, writer and director Pat Murphy, lead actor Bríd Brennan and cinematographer, Thaddeus O’Sullivan. The conversation was led by filmmaker, Margo Harkin.

Above, Rose Baker, Belfast Film Festival Programmer, Thaddeus O’Sullivan, Cinematographer, Stuart Sloan, Docs Ireland Programmer, Michele Devlin, Belfast Film Festival director, Pat Murphy, Anne Devlin Director, Bríd Brennan, Lead Actor and Margo.