50 years on, Sailortown remembers Halloween night bombing which killed two children

THE 50th anniversary of the killing of two young girls in Sailortown in North Belfast is to be marked on Halloween night.

On October 31, 1972, the UFF detonated a no-warning car bomb outside the Catholic-owned Benny's Bar in the dockland area, killing two young girls trick-or-treating in the area, Clare Hughes (4) and Paula Strong (6).

Twelve of the pub's patrons were also injured in the explosion.

Brian Quinn, from Sailortown recalled the events of that night.

"This Halloween marks the 50th anniversary of the killing of two young friends in a car bomb explosion at Benny’s Bar in Ship Street," he explained.

Paula Strong (6)

"At around 8.10pm on that chilly night Paula Strong, aged six, and Clare Hughes who was four, were playing beside a tiny fire that was smouldering on the kerb opposite Clare’s home and just yards from Benny’s.

"They had been celebrating Halloween, doing all the usual things that kids do, enjoying home-made candy apples, cakes and sweets and no doubt discussing what mischief-making they could get up to later that Halloween night.

"In Benny’s, it was just another normal night for the many elderly patrons and the owner Benny Coyle.

"That peaceful normality turned suddenly to horror when the bar was demolished by a huge bomb that was packed into a car that was driven to the Ship Street side of the pub. No warning was given.

Clare Hughes (4)

"As the bombers made their safe getaway, they walked past Paula and Clare knowing that the kids were about to be caught up in the explosion.

"Also playing with them was Clare’s nine-year old brother Kevin. When the bomb exploded Kevin, Clare and Paula were hurtled along the street by the massive force of the blast.

"Despite the efforts of locals and fire brigade crews who arrived on foot from the nearby Whitla Street station to help, the two little girls were fatally injured.

"Paula died at the scene while Clare passed away in hospital that night. Her mum Bridie had lifted her from the ground and cradled her in her arms seconds after the blast. Kevin miraculously escaped significant physical injury.

"A witness that night described the scene in Ship Street as 'hell'.

"Rescuers worked frantically digging around a dozen people out of the rubble and ferrying them to hospital. The immediate area was in darkness, debris was strewn all over the place and every house in the street was destroyed, one being the family home of Clare who had seven siblings. Paula lived in the next street, Marine Street and had five siblings."

To remember Paula and Clare on their 50th anniversary the families will gather at the corner of Ship Street and Garmoyle Street at 8pm on Monday (October 31) before taking the short walk to St Joseph’s Church to lay tributes at the plaque that was dedicated on their 30th anniversary. Everyone is welcome to attend.

"Clare’s parents Gerry and Bridie have since passed on, as has Paula’s daddy, also called Gerry," added Brian.

"Her loving mum Sally has reached the great age of ninety-five and is very appreciative of this tribute to Paula and Clare."