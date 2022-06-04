SMALL BIZ SPOTLIGHT: Seven Coffee serves sumptuous snacks seven days a week

OPENED just over a year ago in April 2021, Seven Coffee is already proving a huge hit on the West Belfast coffee shop circuit.



Situated at the bottom of the Glen Road, beside McEnaney's Bar, Seven Coffee is open seven days a week, serving breakfast, lunch, coffee and treats.



With seating inside and out, the coffee shop is also dog-friendly, so customers can bring their furry friends along – and they can even get a treat too from the doggy jar. Why not treat them to a ‘Puppuchino’ or enter our Pup Competition where the winner’s owner gets a free coffee.

The team behind Seven Coffee realised that the area needed somewhere for people to go and get a nice cup of coffee. They want people to get out of the house, come down and interact.



The women-led team are also socially conscious and provide free sanitary products and will be adding more incentives to help people out in the weeks to come.



Owner Seainty Ní Chorraidh said Seven Coffee is all about focusing on local.



Cappuccino at Seven Coffee Cafe Glen Road West Belfast. Please give it a visit and support this local business in its first year 👍 pic.twitter.com/4EqWMLrA7N — Paul Butler (@PolDeBuitleir) December 30, 2021

"We pride ourselves on local, everything from the food, coffee, bread, traybakes down to the teabags are all made in Belfast," she explained.



"We like to promote small businesses because we are all in this together.



"We are dog-friendly. We are open seven days a week. It is an extremely friendly place and we love to talk to all our customers. It is a very warming and typical West Belfast place.

"You know you need to unwind sometimes, whether you’re working from home, just escaping the kids or taking your dog for a walk. Seven is there for you, for us and your pups!

"If you are hungry, we'll sort you out. Our specials are simply that, ‘specials’ designed to meet whatever you are in the mood for that day.



Bagel-oh 7, licence to ... just a brilliant combo of pastrami, caramelised onion and mustard Mayo pic.twitter.com/fUOgb8zREl — Seven Coffee (@sevencoffeebel) May 16, 2021

"We do breakfast, including bacon and sausage baps, filled croissants, scones, granola pots. We have a full deli counter for all toasties, sandwiches, ciabattas and soups. We also have a traybake bar as well as speciality coffees and iced tea.

"I would encourage people to call in and experience the relaxing atmosphere. We don't like to push people out. If you want to sit here for eight hours or grab a coffee and go, you are more than welcome to.



"We are very chilled. The vibe is good and we are always up for a laugh and our coffee is probably the nicest in Belfast.



"We sit in a little corner of West Belfast, close to the park and other amenities. Grab a coffee and go explore, or sit and watch the world go by. It's exactly what you want round your way."



Seven Coffee, 7 Glen Road, Belfast BT11 8AE

Tel: 028 9508 0090