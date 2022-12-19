£600 energy support to be rolled out from January

PAYMENTS: Direct Debit customers will receive £600 into their bank accounts while others will receive a £600 voucher

THE British Government have confirmed that the £600 energy support payment will be rolled out to households across the North from January.

The support will combine £400 from the government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme Northern Ireland (EBSS NI) with £200 under the Alternative Fuel Payment (AFP) scheme announced by the Chancellor in the Autumn Statement.

The government has today confirmed it will fund electricity companies for these vital payments with direct debit customers receiving the payment totalling £600 automatically into their bank account.

Other customers will be sent a voucher to redeem the £600 payment, with further details of how they will work and what ID will be required set out shortly.

The NI scheme differs from EBSS in Britain to account for the particular and complex nature of the North's energy market and the delays caused by the lack of an Executive at Stormont.

SDLP Assembly Leader and Spokesperson on the Cost of Living Crisis Matthew O’Toole MLA has said that the long delays to the British Government’s energy support schemes in the North have made ordinary families casualties of the crisis.

The SDLP proposed a voucher scheme specific to the unique energy market in the North in September.

This approach recognised the upfront nature of payments for domestic energy consumption in the North through the home heating oil market and pre-payment metres.

Mr O’Toole said that the British Government’s delay in accepting that approach has left people unable to heat their homes during the coldest part of the year.

“I am glad that, at long last, people will begin to see some support with their energy bills early next year," he said. "This support is long overdue and the hard truth is that the entirely preventable delays have made ordinary families here casualties of this crisis.

“The SDLP proposed a self-enrolment voucher scheme months ago as the only way to get support to those who needed it quickly.

"The unique energy market in Northern Ireland, with high reliance on home heating oil and a significant proportion of gas and electricity customers on pre-payment metres, creates a dependency on up-front payments.

"The only way to satisfy that demand in an emergency is to create a voucher scheme. It is a scandal that the British Government was unable to understand that more quickly and ordinary families have paid the price."

“We have just been through the coldest part of the year when people really needed help. Now we’re on another promise of support next year."

We’ve heard lots of false promises from the Tories and spin from the DUP about the commencement of the £600 energy payment. I hope it is delivered in January as announced this morning but I’ll believe it when I see it… — Cllr. Séamas de Faoite (@SeamasBelfast) December 19, 2022

Mr O'Toole said that the patience and confidence of the public has been erased by this fiasco.

"The payments need to go through as quickly as possible, SDLP MPs will hold the British Government to account but this is another area where the DUP’s boycott has prevented local Ministers from acting. Politicians need to get to work now," he said.

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said confirmation that households will finally receive the overdue £600 energy payment will be a relief to people who are struggling with their bills.

The party’s economy spokesperson said: “Finally people have confirmation from the British Government that they will receive the £600 energy payment from January in a single payment.

“This will be a relief to workers and families who are struggling to heat their homes and keep the lights on as the cold winter begins to bite.

"We need immediate clarity on the how vouchers for pay as you go customers will be rolled out.

“It shouldn’t have taken this long to confirm when people would get help that they are entitled to because it was held up by the DUP’s boycott of the Executive and Tory government delays.

“Sinn Féin will continue to push the British government until this money is in people’s pockets.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said: “I am acutely aware of the uncertainty and frustration that people across Northern Ireland have felt about their energy bill support. Families can start the new year knowing that they will receive the full support from January.

“I am grateful that officials and Ministers and energy suppliers have found a solution, especially given the complexity of NI’s energy market, although I would have liked to have seen Northern Ireland political parties deliver this, as part of a restored Executive.”